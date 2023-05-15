- Überblick
Meistertrainer im Interview
Silz/Mötz-Coach Kraft nach Aufstieg: „Verein schwimmt nicht im Geld“
Kraft führte Silz/Mötz zum Titel im oberen Play-off der Regionalliga Tirol und damit in die Regionalliga West.
© Rita Falk / Tiroler Tageszeitung
