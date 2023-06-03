- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Startenor im TT-Interview
Jonas Kaufmann übernimmt Festspiele Erl: „Initiative ging von Haselsteiner aus“
Startenor Jonas Kaufmann wird mit Herbst 2024 neuer Intendant der Festspiele Erl.
© imago
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten