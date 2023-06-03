- Überblick
Tiroler Teams gefordert
Play-off-Träume und Abstiegssorgen: Verlieren verobten für Raiders und Patriots
Verlieren verboten: Die Telfs Patriots (weiß) und die Swarco Raiders (schwarz) sind an diesem Wochenende jeweils daheim gefordert.
© Falk
