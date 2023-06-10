- Überblick
Um Abwanderung zu verhindern
TVB will mit neuen Zillertal Campus in Fachkräfte in Region halten
Der TVB Mayrhofen-Hippach will die Fachkräfte mittels eigenem Fortbildungsangebot am Zillertal Campus in der Region halten.
