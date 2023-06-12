- Überblick
Permafrost wohl Ursache
Bergsturz bei Galtür: Mehr als 100.000 m³ Material abgebrochen, Mure fast 2 km lang
Blick auf die Südseite des Fluchthorns mit Blick auf den Verlauf der Mure.
© Land Tirol
