Check soll Klarheit bringen
Luegbrücke wird Hauptprüfung unterzogen: Ab April teilweise nur einspurig auf der A13
Die Hauptprüfung wird zur Generalprobe für die Generalsanierung 2025.
© Thomas Böhm
