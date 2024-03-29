- Überblick
Unfallursache steht fest
Erneut schweres Busunglück in Deutschland: 21 Verletzte bei Unfall in Westfalen
Bei dem Busunglück auf der Autobahn 44 in Nordrhein-Westfalen sind in der Nacht zu Freitag mehr als 20 Menschen verletzt worden.
© Daniel Schröder
