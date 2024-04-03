- Überblick
Für Umweltschutz
„Ich muss weitermachen“: Jane Goodall ist 90 und kämpft immer noch für die Welt
Als „sanfte Rebellin“ kämpft die Verhaltensforscherin Jane Goodall für mehr Arten- und Umweltschutz. Mit 90 Jahren sagt sie: „Ich muss damit weitermachen.“
© AP
