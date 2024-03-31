- Überblick
Wettbewerb am Gardasee
Großer Erfolg für das Landesblasorchester in Riva del Garda
Das „Sinfonische Blasorchester Tirol“ wusste auch beim „Flicorno d’Oro“ in Riva del Garda musikalisch zu begeistern.
© SBOT
