Griff in den Schritt

Obszöne Geste: Hartberg-Profi provoziert nach Roter Karte die Rapid-Fans

Erst stellte Schiedsrichter Christopher Jäger Hartbergs Donis Avdijaj mit Gelb-Rot vom Platz, danach folgte eine obszöne Geste in Richtung Rapid-Fans.
© gepa (2)