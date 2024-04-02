- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Gewalt eskaliert
Mehr als 53.000 Menschen aus Haitis gefährlicher Hauptstadt geflohen
Kanadische Soldaten stehen am 28. März 2024 vor ihrer Botschaft in Port-au-Prince Wache. Die Situation im chaotischen Haiti ist „katastrophal“.
© APA/AFP/CLARENS SIFFROY
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten