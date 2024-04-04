Nach turbulenter Wintersaison

Seilbahner hoffen auf Plus, Fokus liegt auf Nachhaltigkeit

Der Südtiroler Seilbahner-Präsident Helmut Sartori, Tirols Seilbahn-Obmann Reinhard Klier und Landesrat Mario Gerber (v. l.) in Ischgl.
© WK Tirol