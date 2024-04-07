- Überblick
100 Tage nach Bormio-Sturz
ÖSV-Star Schwarz stand nach schwerer Verletzung erstmals wieder auf Skiern
Gut vier Monate nach seiner schweren Knieverletzung ist Marco Schwarz zurück auf Skiern.
© Screenshot/Eurosport, Instagram/Schwarz
