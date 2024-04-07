Nach der Sommersaison

Wechsel in luftigen Höhen: Neue Pächter für Glungezerhütte gesucht

Winters wie sommers ein beliebtes Tourenziel: Die Glungezerhütte auf 2610 m Seehöhe ist die höchstgelegene Ganzjahreshütte des ÖAV in Tirol.
© Irene Rapp/TT