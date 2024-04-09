- Überblick
Serie hält an
Zehnter Rekord-Monat in Folge: März wärmer als jeder vorherige
Blühende Sträucher und kurze Ärmel: Im März gab es auch in Innsbruck ungewöhnlich warme Tage.
© Rita Falk/Tiroler Tageszeitung
