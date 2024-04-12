- Überblick
🏔️ TT Tourentipp
Kurz und knackig: Von Jenbach steil hinauf auf das Brandköpfl
Der Ausblick vom Brandköpfl (1288 m) entschädigt für die Mühen beim Aufstieg.
© Rosa Karbon
