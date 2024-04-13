- Überblick
Suche nach Ursache
Viele Fragen nach Lawinenunglück im Ötztal: War die Tourengruppe zu spät unterwegs?
Der Präsident der Tiroler Bergsportführer, Thomas Rabl, hat sich auf Spurensuche nach einer möglichen Unglücksursache gemacht.
© Lawinenwarndienst
