Dortmund's Austrian midfielder #20 Marcel Sabitzer (L), Dortmund's English forward #43 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Dortmund's German forward #18 Youssoufa Moukoko (R) celebrate a goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund in Moenchengladbach, western Germany on April 13, 2024. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

© INA FASSBENDER