6020-Gastronews
Eine Neueröffnung in Wilten und Gasthaus Anich wechselt Besitzer: Innsbrucks Kulinariknews im April
In der Leopoldstraße serviert Karaffu Kaffee und Kuchen und im Gasthaus Anich wechselt zwar der Besitzer, aber nicht der Speiseplan.
