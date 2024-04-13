6020-Gastronews

Eine Neueröffnung in Wilten und Gasthaus Anich wechselt Besitzer: Innsbrucks Kulinariknews im April

In der Leopoldstraße serviert Karaffu Kaffee und Kuchen und im Gasthaus Anich wechselt zwar der Besitzer, aber nicht der Speiseplan.
© 6020 Stadtmagazin