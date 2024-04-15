- Überblick
Prozess um räuberischen Diebstahl
Gebäck und Getränk um 4,89 Euro gestohlen: Tiroler drohten fünf Jahre Haft
Etwas Gebäck und ein Getränk nahm ein 41-Jähriger ohne zu zahlen an sich und wurde erwischt.
