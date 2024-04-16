- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Ruf nach ehrgeizigem Plan
Scharfe Kritik an Tiroler Klimapolitik: „Derzeit auf einem Irrweg"
Laut Global 2000 hat die Wasserkraft (im Bild das Werk in Kirchbichl) in Tirol einen zu hohen Anteil am Energiemix.
© Tiwag
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten