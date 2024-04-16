- Überblick
Vor ausverkauftem Haus
Er spielte schon für Harry und Meghan: Junger Star-Cellist begeistert in Innsbruck
Ein hervorragendes Gespann. Sheku Kanneh-Mason am Cello und das „Royal Philharmonic Orchestra“ mit Dirigent Vasily Petrenko.
© Schiessendoppler
