- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Mehrere Debatten
Große Unruhe erfasst ÖVP und SPÖ, weitere Kampfabstimmung
Die Chefs von SPÖ und ÖVP, LHStv. Georg Dornauer (l.) und LH Anton Mattle, sind derzeit parteiintern gefordert.
© Böhm
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten