- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Landsfrau Weber als Vorbild
Emmas Profi-Traum testete finanzielle Schmerzgrenze
Die Tirolerin Emma Hofbauer greift ab Sonntag mit Österreich bei der B-WM in Klagenfurt an und hofft anschließend auf den amerikanischen Traum.
© GEPA pictures/ Daniel Goetzhaber
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten