Cup-Final-Four
Wenn die Osthalle bebt: Schwaz will mit Heimvorteil das Endspiel-Ticket lösen
Die Schwazer Handballer mit Petar Medic müssen gegen Hard zur Höchstform auflaufen.
© Rita Falk
