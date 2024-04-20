- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Yildirim oder Kovacevic?
Kampfabstimmung heute in Völs: Wer führt die Tiroler SPÖ in die Nationalratswahl?
Selma Yildirim kämpft um den erneuten Einzug ins Parlament. Der Wörgler Landtagsabgeordnete Christian Kovacevic versucht, ihr den Platz streitig zu machen.
© Falk
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten