Blitzstart nach Pause
Reichenau eiskalt: Beim 3:0 gegen Schwaz wurde nur den Heimfans warm ums Herz
Clemens Hubmann und die Reichenau waren im Duell mit Martin Schmadl (Schwaz) obenauf.
© Daniel Schoenherr
