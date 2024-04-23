- Überblick
Verbindung nach Salzburg
S-Bahn fährt bald von Wörgl über Hochfilzen bis Zell am See
Ab Dezember 2024 wird die S 8 verlängert und fährt von Wörgl über Hochfilzen bis nach Zell am See.
© ÖBB
