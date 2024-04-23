- Überblick
Ball beim Land
Leerstandsabgabe für Willi nicht hoch genug, Zadić sieht keine Datenschutz-Probleme
Saß BM Georg Willi im Wahlkampf helfend zur Seite: Justizministerin Alma Zadić von den Grünen.
© Böhm
