- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Gönrgy, Prime Energy und Co.
Warnung vor zu viel Koffein in „Influencer-Drinks": Für Kinder und Jugendliche gefährlich
Der Koffeingehalt in einigen Energy Drinks ist für Kinder und Jugendliche viel zu hoch.
© Canva
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten