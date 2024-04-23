- Überblick
Sunak will Gerichte ignorieren
Asylpakt in Großbritannien: Grünes Licht für Abschiebungen nach Ruanda
Jährlich versuchen Zehntausende Menschen, in Booten über den Ärmelkanal von Frankreich aus nach Großbritannien zu gelangen.
© AFP/Nicholls
