Verlobung unter Palmen
Tiroler Ski-Star Feller schwebt auf Wolke sieben: „Sie hat Ja gesagt!“
Manuel Feller ganz romantisch: Der Ski-Star hielt auf Jamaika um die Hand von Freundin Selina an.
© Instagram/Feller
