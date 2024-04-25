- Überblick
Susanne Kaser im Interview
Abnehmspritze wird knapp: „Für Diabetiker ist die Situation sehr belastend“
Der Hype um die so genannte Abnehmspritze hält an. Das Medikament, das eigenlich für Diabetiker gedacht ist, wird mit einem Injektionspen verabreicht.
© iStockphoto
