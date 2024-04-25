Die neuen Trendgetränke

Warmer Genuss mit Matcha, Rohnen und Kurkuma: Bunte Konkurrenz für Caffè Latte

Gelber Immunbooster: Goldene Milch alias Kurkuma-Latte, grüner Hingucker: Matcha-Cappuccino, Pink Power: Beetroot Latte aus Rohnen.
© iStock