Reanimation erfolglos
61-Jähriger bei Arbeiten mit Schlepper in Fügenberg tödlich verunglückt
Der Lenker stürzte mit dem Sattelfahrzeug 50 Meter tief, ehe es zum Stillstand kam.
© FF Fügen / Martin Ludwig
