Rettung erhofft
Protest gegen Bäder-Schließung am Landhausplatz in Innsbruck
Am Landhausplatz in Innsbruck fand am Samstagnachmittag eine Veranstaltung gegen die Hallenbad-Schließungen in ganz Tirol statt.Fotos: Michael Mader
© Michael Mader
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten